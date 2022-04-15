*Pointing Out The Obvious* Biden has no shot of getting reelected because of his 'spectacularly low' approval rating and Democrats will be crushed in midterms, former top Clinton pollster says.

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former Clinton pollster is calling Joe Biden's re-election 'virtually impossible' as the president faces a historic low approval rating of 33 percent that is even worse among Independents and Republicans. Biden's approval with Independents is 26 percent and just a paltry three percent of Republicans say he is doing a good job. 'These are spectacularly low numbers,' said Mark Penn, the founder of PSB Insights and a former Hillary Clinton campaign pollster. 'To really get down to it, only a third being favorable and in the 20s on independents, of course makes [Biden's] reelection a virtual impossibility.



Read More...