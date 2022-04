President: Sowing campaign started in all regions of Ukraine

April 15, 2022

The sowing campaign has started in all regions of Ukraine, including Luhansk and Donetsk regions. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his video address to the nation on Friday evening, Ukrinform reports. “The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food reported that the sowing campaign has begun and continues in all regions of our country, including Luhansk and Donetsk,” he said.



