Racist Twitter Board Declares They Would Rather Go Bankrupt Than Be Owned By An African American

April 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Twitter's board of directors has elected to block an attempt from an African American immigrant to purchase the company. According to sources, they decided they would rather destroy their own company than see it in the hands of an African American.





