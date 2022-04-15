Satellite Image Pinpoints Russian Cruiser Moskva As She Burned

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Analysis of radar satellite imagery has revealed the location of the Moskva soon after she was reportedly hit by 2 missiles. The Russian Navy cruiser was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet and is a symbolic as well as naval loss for Russia. The Russian cruiser Moskva will go down in history. The sinking will be studied and written about, both as a single event and, likely, a key moment in the War. The fog of war is still obscuring the event, and information operations are clouding it further. But we can look again at the open source intelligence...



Read More...