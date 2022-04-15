Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ends immigration border inspections snarling traffic for trucks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border, after a week of intensifying backlash and fears of deepening economic losses. The Republican governor dropped his new rules that had required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to curb the flow of migrants and drugs and ratcheted up a fight with the Biden administration over immigration policy. Some truckers reported waiting more than 30 hours to cross. Others blocked one of the world’s busiest trade bridges in protest. Abbott, who is up for reelection in November...



