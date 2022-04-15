Trump Endorses Populist J.D. Vance in Ohio Republican Senate Primary Race

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed best-selling author J.D. Vance, a vocal national populist, in the Ohio Republican Senate primary race. [cut] This is not an easy endorsement for me to make because I like and respect some of the other candidates in the race — they’ve said great things about “Trump” and, like me, they love Ohio and love our Country. I’ve studied this race closely and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent — dangerous because they will have so much money to spend. [Emphasis added] However, J.D. will...



