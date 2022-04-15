Warnock Asks Court To Seal Child Custody Proceedings, Citing Reelection Bid

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democratic senator Raphael Warnock asked a Georgia judge on Tuesday to seal his contentious child custody dispute from the public, arguing that because he is "currently running for reelection" his opponent could use the case to "gain some political advantage," according to a court motion obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Warnock made the request in a joint motion with his ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, following renewed media attention on their divorce. Warnock and Ndoye said in the filing that there is an "overriding interest that is likely to prejudice the parties and their minor children if hearings relating to modification...



