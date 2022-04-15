WH Gun Control Push Will Backfire on Democrats in Midterms

April 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Despite historic inflation numbers and low marks, resident Joe Biden is doubling down on gun control. On Monday, he announced a final rule to ban so-called “ghost guns” and used the occasion to nominate Steve Dettelbach, a failed Democratic Ohio Attorney General candidate, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE). Unfortunately for Biden and Democrats, pushing sweeping policies that target law-abiding gun owners will hurt their midterm election prospects. Banning “Ghost Guns” Won’t Deter CrimeGun control advocates and their media backers have a new target in their crosshairs: “ghost guns.” The White House announced their final...



Read More...