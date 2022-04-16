2 Female Prisoners at New Jersey Corrections Facility Pregnant After Having Sex With Transgender Inmates

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Two female inmates at New Jersey’s only all-women prison have fallen pregnant after having consensual sex with transgender inmates, officials have said.The unidentified pregnant women are incarcerated at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, which houses 27 prisoners who identify as transgender and more than 800 women in total.They fell pregnant after engaging in “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person,” Dan Sperrazza, the state Department of Corrections’ external affairs executive director told NJ.com.Sperrazza said officials are investigating the matter.“While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events,...



