Assisted Suicide Bill in Connecticut Defeated for the 10th Time

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Another attempt to push pro-death legislation has been thwarted in Connecticut.HARTFORD, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) – For the tenth time, a bill to legalize assisted suicide has been defeated in Connecticut. Bill SB 88 was defeated on April 12 after it had passed in the Connecticut Public Health Committee in March. One of the strongest opponents of the bill was Cathy Ludlum, who is one of the leaders of Second Thoughts Connecticut, a group dedicated to protecting the rights of disabled people in light of the push for assisted suicide. According the Second Thoughts, the most recent attempt to legalize medical suicide...



