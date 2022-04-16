Brooklyn Bridge Packed for First ‘Way of the Cross’ Procession Since 2019

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MANHATTAN — Several hundred people packed the Brooklyn Bridge Friday, April 15 — Good Friday — to demonstrate their love of the Living Christ for his sacrifice more than 2,000 years ago. “I think it’s beautiful, very beautiful,” said Karen Costable of Westchester County. “It is a message of love.” A brilliant sunny sky and a light breeze greeted the marchers led by Bishop Robert Brennan. This “Way of the Cross” procession stepped off from the Cathedral-Basilica of St. James, and then stretched across the Brooklyn Bridge. It stopped at City Hall Park in Lower Manhattan and ended at St....



Read More...