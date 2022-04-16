China data to show sharp March deterioration as COVID-19 bites, but solid Q1 growth: Poll

April 16, 2022

China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year. Data on Monday (Apr 18) is expected to show that gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4 per cent in January to March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter's 4 per cent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months. But on a quarterly basis, GDP growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 per...



