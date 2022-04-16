Dear Elon Musk, For the Sake of the Freedom of Speech in our Public Town Square, buy Twitter ASAP!

Or How Twitter undermines freedom.May Doge save us. There is finally a viable solution to restoring freedom culture online, and his name is Elon Musk. The famous debonair Tesla billionaire, made it clear on Thursday in a TED Talk of his intention to own a majority stake in Twitter, and enact free speech reforms for our unofficial public town square. Users of the platform are overwhelming pleased at this potential development, but the media and the establishment have lost their ever-loving minds. With some claiming that this could be the end of democracy! Of course, like usual, they are wrong....



