Durham Update. Techno Fog: 'Trial immunity is granted to Christopher Steele'

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This is something - That data Michael Sussmann passed to the CIA in 2017? The CIA concluded it was not "technically plausible" and was "user created and not machine/tool generated" Durham has granted immunity to "Researcher-2" - identified as David Dagon. Dagon raised concerns to Sussmann that the Trump data "was being unlawfully collected and used" There's more. It's big. Trial immunity is granted to Christopher Steele. The issue: Whether Sussmann was "was acting on behalf of the Clinton Campaign when he assembled and conveyed the Russian Bank-1 allegations" SNIP Technofog Thread Reader Techo_Fog Twitter



