Emergency Update – USS The Sullivans (DD-537) Sinking

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Video only update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXj81SXVVkU Summary - ship is slowly being pumped out, has rolled more upright, hatches were opened as part of opening for the day as a museum ship, the ship suddenly took on a list and the staff was ordered off the sinking ship without being allowed to close. The video also shows that they were making attempts to deal with the ongoing leaks and hull integrity issues prior to the current incident.



Read More...