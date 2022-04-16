Even the original colonies had gun laws … with a twist
Exclusive: Brent Smith explains rule requiring ownership AND bringing your firearm to church
Those who lived in the original New England colonies thought differently about guns and the responsibility of their citizens. Leftist Massachusetts is a perfect example of the pendulum wildly swinging from one extreme to the other. The Massachusetts Bay colony "required" that every able-bodied man (adult male) own a weapon. In 1632 a Plymouth colony statute ordered that "every free man or other inhabitant of this colony provide for himself … a sufficient musket … 2 pounds of powder and 10 pounds of bullets with a fine of 10 shillings per person who was not armed." The 1632 statute added...
