Fauci Admits He Used Lockdowns To Force People To Get Vaccinated

April 16, 2022

In an interview on MSNBC, Dr Fauci finally admitted that he used lockdowns to force people to get vaccinated and complimented the China’s Communist government’s lockdown tactics. On MSNBC on Wednesday, Anthony Fauci revealed the truth about lockdowns: they are a form of theatre intended to terrify people into getting vaccines.Fauci openly complimented the Communist government’s tactics when asked about the developing lockdown hellscape in China by host Andrea Mitchell.According to Fauci, “China has a number of problems, two of which are that the complete lockdown, which was their approach, a strictest lockdown you’d never be able to implement in...



