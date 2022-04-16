Florida man watches Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times to break record

Ramiro Alanis, from Florida, USA, has reclaimed his record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film, after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022. That’s a total runtime of 720 hours, or 30 days.(snip) In order for each viewing to be successfully counted towards the record total, the movie must be watched independently of any other activity. That means Ramiro couldn’t look at his phone, take a nap, or even go to the bathroom whilst the movie was running. This is something Ramiro learned the hard way when...



