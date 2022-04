Globalist Never-Trump Board Member for Twitter Has Never Used His Account and Elon Musk Noticed

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

James Stephenson @ICannot_EnoughApr 16, 2022 One of Twitter’s board members has never logged in to Twitter. 😧Imagine a Comcast board member who has never seen television. 🤣 $TWTR @elonmusk ALEX @ajtourville Twitter Director @authorzoellick Zero tweets Zero likes Zero f*cks about $TWTR shareholders



Read More...