Globalist Never-Trump Board Member for Twitter Has Never Used His Account and Elon Musk Noticed

Robert Zoellick is one of those really bad dudes that most Americans do not recognize. It’s not for a lack of conspicuously bad affiliations, but most Americans tend to pick the targets of their hatred based on who their favorite corporate media talking head attacks on any given day. Few have gone after Zoellick so he’s a bad guy in the shadows.

He also happens to be one of the board members for Twitter who voted to try to block Elon Musk from buying the social media giant.

His Wikipedia page can shine some light on his various affiliations, but here are some highlights:

President of the World Bank until 2012

Deputy Secretary of State for George W. Bush

Deputy Chief of Staff for George H.W. Bush

Top Foreign Affairs Advisor to Mitt Romney’s 2012 Presidential Campaign

Board Member, Council on Foreign Relations

Senior International Advisor to Goldman Sachs

Board Member for Temasek Holdings, Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund

Recipient of Knight Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

Zoellick was among a group of RINOs who wrote a letter saying they would not support a Trump presidency.

Oh, and he’s never actually used Twitter. Elon Musk noticed and gave a one-character reply:

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

This is one of the guys fighting against free speech on Twitter and harming Twitter shareholders with his actions on the board. And he’s never sent a Tweet once.

