Intercepted Call Suggests Russia Bombed Own Town to Spark Outrage: Ukraine

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian intelligence published audio of what it said was an intercepted call of a Russian solider allegedly telling his wife that Moscow's own forces had bombed a town in Russia in order to blame the attack on Kyiv's military. Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, alleged on Thursday that two buildings in the town of Klimovo were damaged in an attack carried out by Ukrainian forces, Radio Free Europe reported. Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited medical workers, who said that seven people including a pregnant woman, were harmed in the assault. On Friday, the Security...



