‘It’s a miracle’: Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80 mph

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jordan Hatmaker was skydiving in November when the worst thing that could happen happened: Her parachute didn’t open. The plane was more than 13,000 feet above the ground when she jumped, and she hit the ground at about 80 miles per hour. Hatmaker’s reserve parachute did actually deploy, but it made her main parachute pop out at the same time. “They pulled away from each other in the air and then dragged me down in kind of a spiral motion,” she explained. Once she realized she was going down, Hatmaker had one minute before she hit the ground. Hatmaker believes...



