Jacksonville woman arrested after helping 100+ people obtain unlawful licenses, report says

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman has been arrested for helping more than 100 people obtain unlawful licenses, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to a tweet from FHP, Afsaneh Baghai-Amri, 56, is “a subcontracted employee serving as an interpreter” who would help people at the Duval County Tax Collector’s office on West 44th Street. Police were tipped off when an employee at the tax collector’s office alerted Florida Highway Patrol that 137 people, who all applied for their driver’s licenses, listed the same Ponte Vedra address as their own. The address was confirmed to be the same as Baghai-Amri’s address....



