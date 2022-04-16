Joliet Woman Set On Fire [by her girlfriend] Moved To Loyola, 1 Arrested

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

JOLIET, IL — A 40-year-old Joliet woman is now in the Will County Jail facing felony charges after she set a 34-year-old woman on fire early Wednesday morning, Joliet police announced. The 34-year-old victim was airlifted from St. Joe's hospital to the Loyola University Medical Center after suffering severe burns to a large portion of her body. As for Shanna Simpson, she was put in the Will County Jail on two charges of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery. Joliet police cars and Joliet Fire Department engines rushed to the 200 block of Comstock Street around 3:25...



Read More...