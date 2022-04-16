Media that gleefully pilloried the Catholic Church over pedophilia charges avert their eyes over much larger schoolteacher pedophilia problem

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Imagine if seven separate charges of pedophilia against Catholic priests had surfaced in one day. The progressive media would have blared the total on front pages and on newscasts all day long.But yesterday, seven separate cases of accused pedophile teachers came to light, and it took astute blogger (and veteran newspaperman) Don Surber to put together the story of the crime wave.Courts across the country on Thursday dealt with 7 pedo cases involving teachers. Here are the 7 news stories.THV reported, "An Arkansas middle school teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of rape and computer exploitation of a...



Read More...