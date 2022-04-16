Nearly a Million Ukrainian Refugees Have Already Returned to Their Country

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While millions of Ukrainians have fled their country since the start of the Russian invasion, nearly a million refugees have also returned to Ukraine as tensions ease in some areas of the country. In the last week alone, around 330,000 Ukrainian refugees have returned to their country, with a total of 870,000 having returned in total so far. A spokesman for Ukrainian Border Security has claimed that between 25,000 and 30,000 Ukrainians are returning to the country each day. While nearly a million people have returned, the number of those who have fled the country still heavily outweighs those...



