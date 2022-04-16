Never Ending Mask Mandates Bode Well for Republican Midterms

April 16, 2022

The Biden Administration has decided to extend the federal public transportation mask mandate for another two weeks “to monitor [the] uptick in COVID-19 cases,” says the AP’s White House reporter. Joe Biden couldn’t be doing more to elect Republicans if he tried. First things first: The Biden Administration never should have issued that mandate in the first place, and certainly should have allowed that mandate to expire. Vulnerable in-cycle Democrats – but I repeat myself – are going to be wondering what they did to anger the leader of their party so much that he decided to hurt them even...



