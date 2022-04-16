Oz, Mastriano lead latest Pennsylvania Senate, Governor polls

April 16, 2022

– New polls from The Tragalgar Group show Dr. Mehmet Oz leading Pennsylvania Senate candidates and Doug Mastriano the leader among Gubernatorial candidates. The poll, which was conducted after Oz was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, interviewed 1,074 likely Republican Primary voters. In the Senate race, Oz received 22.7%, followed by Dave McCormick at 19.7% and Kathy Barnette with 18.4% Carla Sands received 11.2%, Jeff Bartos received 7.7%, George Bochetto received 2.5%, and Sean Gale had 0.8%. Seventeen percent of likely Republican voters are undecided in the Senate race.



