Police: 4-year-old boy shot, 3 arrested in brawl at Athens home

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

ATLANTA - Officers have arrested three people over a fight that ended with a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot in Athens. Officials with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say that the shooting happened shortly before 4:16 p.m. on Saturday on the 100 block of Rocksprings Court. Responding officers to the scene say they found multiple people fighting and had to stop a brawl. According to investigators, the fight began when 31-year-old Shontiva Myers, two other women, and one man drove from Atlanta armed with gun after hearing that one of their younger relatives got into a fight. During the confrontation, police...



