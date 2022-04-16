Putin is behind coordinated pro-Moscow demonstrations across Europe, experts suggest, as hundreds take to the streets of Belgrade with Russian flags and 'Z' symbol t-shirts

April 16, 2022

Moscow may be co-ordinating pro-Russian demonstrations across Europe to amplify pockets of support for its war in Ukraine, it has been reported. In recent weeks cities including Berlin, Dublin, Hanover, Frankfurt and Athens have seen people take to the streets with Russian flags and vehicles emblazoned with the pro-war Z symbol that has become synonymous with the Kremlin's forces in Ukraine. Many of the marches have taken place at the same time, despite being hundreds of miles away from each other, prompting Russian experts to suggest they might be being coordinated by Moscow, according to The Times. The experts told...



