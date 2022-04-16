Qantas Forced to Fly a Boeing Dreamliner Full of Lost Bags But No Passengers

Australian flag carrier Qantas was forced to fly one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners between Melbourne and Sydney without a single passenger onboard but it’s belly-hold full of luggage on Friday. The airline operated the special intercity luggage shuttle in order to reunite passengers with bags that had been left behind as chaotic scenes at Australian airports heralded the start of the Easter Holidays. The flight had to be quickly chartered after Qantas was slammed in the media for leaving customers without any clothes at the start of their holidays. The Sydney-based airline said only a “small number of flights”...



