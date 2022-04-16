Russian State TV: After Ship Sinking, 'World War 3 Has Begun'

Russian state television declared Friday night that its conflict in Ukraine can now "safely be called World War III." "What it's escalated into can safely be called World War III – that's entirely for sure," Russia 1 television host Olga Skabeyeva said, according to a translation of Friday night’s broadcast by Britain's Metro News. "Now we're definitely fighting against NATO infrastructure, if not NATO itself. We need to recognize that."The remarks on the Russian state sponsored station come a day after Russia's flagship, the Moskva, sank in the Black Sea on Thursday. While the Russians claim the sinking was the...



