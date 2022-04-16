SAS troops are now training Ukrainians in how to use British-supplied anti-tank missiles after Russia warned that Western involvement means World War Three has already started

April 16, 2022

British SAS troops have been training Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv in how to use British-supplied NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, it has been reported. The training marks the first time British forces have been instructing their Ukrainian counterparts since Russia's Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on February 24. Two officers from separate battalions stationed both in and around the country's capital told The Times that British Special Forces had trained their troops on two occasions over the last fortnight. Reports of the British training came after Russian TV warned that Western involvement in the war - such as supplying weapons to...



