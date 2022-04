South Ossetia Plans on Holding a Referendum to Join Russia

Anatoly Bibliov, the president of South Ossetia, announced at the end of the March that he’s ready to proceed with taking steps to join Russia. According to a report by Dave DeCamp at Antiwar.com referendum on South Ossetia’s prospective accession to Russia is expected to be held in the next few months. Currently, South Ossetia […]



