"The Power of the Easter Promise" (Sermon for The Resurrection of Our Lord: Easter Day; on Luke 24:1-12)
“The Power of the Easter Promise” (Luke 24:1-12) Alleluia! Christ is risen! (He is risen indeed! Alleluia!) This morning I want to tell you about the power of a promise. Our reading from Luke 24 puts on display the power of a promise. It’s a promise that was good, because of the one who made it. It’s a promise that was good, even though people forgot that the promise had been made; and even though when some people did think about it, they just knew that the promise wasn’t any good after all. It’s about what happened at the tomb...
