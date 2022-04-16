Three Staffers for Top Houston Democrat Indicted on Felony Corruption Charges for Allegedly Rigging $11M Bid for COVID Vaccine Program [one was 'analytics director' for HRC's 2016 campaign]

Three top staffers for a high-profile Texas Democrat were indicted Monday on felony charges in connection with the alleged rigging an $11 million bid for COVID vaccine-outreach services. Judge Lina Hidalgo serves in Harris County, Texas, the heavily-populated county that includes the City of Houston. Although Hidalgo is called a “judge,” her position functions primarily as the county’s chief executive, and she oversees a sizable budget. Hidalgo’s chief of staff Alex Triantaphyllis, policy director Wallis Nader, and former senior advisor Aaron Dunn, were investigated and indicted for allegedly tampering with government documents and misusing official information in connection with a...



