Trump-Backed Vernon Jones Leads Georgia 10th District in Tight Primary

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones is narrowly leading his closest competitor, trucking company owner Mike Collins, in the Republican primary race for U.S. Congress in Georgia’s Tenth District, according to an internal poll obtained by Breitbart News. The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group from April 10 to 11, found Jones four points ahead of Collins. Jones received 20 percent support compared to Collins’ 16 percent, while a plurality of respondents, 25 percent, said they were undecided. Former Tenth District Rep. Paul Broun came in third at 15 percent, followed by state Rep. Tim Barr at seven percent and a...



Read More...