White Reporter Has Meltdown After Seeing Black People At Country Music Awards: 'It's Not Wakanda'

Awhite nationalist displayed a toddler-like tantrum on his conservative show because he didn’t want to see Black people at the Country Music Awards. Patrick Howley, the right-wing reporter, first proved his ignorance when he failed to recognize the host of the show, Anthony Mackie. “I don’t know who this Black guy is who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be country music,” the bitter white man said as he showed a clip of the award show to his viewers. “No offense. Y’all have hip hop, basketball. Just fly with your flock, bro.”..... “There were so many Black people there,” he said....



