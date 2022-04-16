Will Iranian Oil Extinguish the Fire in Ukraine?

April 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ever since the international community aimed to punish the Iranian regime for its illicit nuclear activities and its support of global terrorism and regional warmongering, Tehran has tried to find ways to sidestep the sanctions regime through money laundering, smuggling and hostage taking. In March 2021, in his new year’s address and three months before installing Ebrahim Raisi as the new president, the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei gave instructions about how to steer the regime away from being vulnerable to sanctions. “Our emphatic advice to the officials of our country, whether those who are now in office or...



Read More...