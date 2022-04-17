Brooklyn subway shooting has ‘disappeared from the headlines’

When a crime is committed by someone with progressive values, the media is “suddenly uninterested,” says Sky News host Rita Panahi. “Are you surprised at how quickly the Brooklyn subway shooting has disappeared from the headlines,” Ms Panahi said. “You’d think what looks like a clear case of domestic terrorism in New York would be worthy of far greater coverage. “You can be certain that if Frank James had posted any pro-Trump material online, his face would be plastered on front pages around the world.” Panahi goes through media coverage of a bunch of killings committed by leftists. She places...



