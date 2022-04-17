Epic Fail: NFT of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Loses 99.8% of Value

A non-fungible token (NFT) of the first tweet made by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey originally bought for $2.9 million has reportedly failed to hold its value, with a recent top bid for the NFT reaching just $6,800. That represents a drop in value of approximately 99.8 percent based on the original purchase price. The Guardian reports that an NFT of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet was sold in March 2021 for $2.9 million, bought by crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi. The purchase made headlines at the time, with many shocked at the purchasing price, but Estavi seemed confident...



