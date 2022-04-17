Experts Warn of China’s Near-Monopoly on Freight Container Production, Threatening Global Supply Chain: It's ‘deeply concerning’ China produces 95% of world’s shipping containers

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

News AnalysisA recent report from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) showed that China’s control of global container manufacturing poses a threat to supply chains and economies worldwide.On March 30, FMC Commissioner Carl Bentzel released his assessment (pdf) of China’s control of container and intermodal chassis manufacturing after a year of research, market observation, and synthesis interviews.The report points out that the three largest Chinese manufacturers control over 86 percent of the world’s supply of intermodal chassis. Those same companies manufacture over 95 percent of the 44.2 million containers used in global shipping, including U.S. domestic train and truck intermodal...



Read More...