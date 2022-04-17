Florida’s education department refuses publishers’ woke books

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Florida Department of Education has rejected 41% of the books submitted to it for mathematics instruction in public schools. It wasn’t that the math in the books was bad; it was that the publishers were using the books as a vehicle for pushing hard-left social issues. Even worse, the bulk of these improper books (71%) was aimed at the youngest students Kindergarten through 5th grade. At least in Florida, the government is not going to “de-educate” its students with woke math, something that’s already happening at Durham University in England. Here's just part of the press release. You can...



Read More...