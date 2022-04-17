Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 11 shot, 2 juveniles dead at party in Airbnb with 200 people attending

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least 11 people were shot and two juveniles were killed in a mass shooting early Easter Sunday in the East Allegheny neighborhood of the North Side. Pittsburgh Police say they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts just after 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Suismon Street. When police arrived in the area, more shots were being fired and several young people were running on foot and leaving in cars from an Airbnb property at Suismon Street and Madison Avenue. Police say a large party was happening at the Airbnb with as many as 200 people in attendance....



