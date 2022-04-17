Psaki bombs in attempt to explain classless attack on FNC's Doocy

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” during an interview for the Pod Save America podcast this week. Psaki has one foot out of the door, having all but formally completed a deal to go to work for MSNBC when she leaves. Questions of the ethics of her staying in her current position are being raised. Earlier this year, Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” after he asked a question about inflation during one of Biden’s rare...



