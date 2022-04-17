Russia Warns of ‘Unpredictable Consequences’ After Biden Announces Another Arms Shipment to Ukraine

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia has protested against the U.S. sending military aid to Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences.” In a diplomatic note sent to the U.S. this week, Moscow expressed its opposition to the Biden administration assisting Ukraine, which is fiercely resisting a Russian invasion. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C, forwarded the document — titled “On Russia’s concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime” — to the U.S. State Department. The Washington Post reviewed a copy of the document, which was written in Russian and sent with an English translation. The note came...



Read More...