Shanghai aiming to have zero COVID cases outside quarantine centers

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Shanghai reportedly aims to have zero COVID-19 cases outside of its quarantine centers by Wednesday, in what could be a turning point for the city’s strict “no tolerance” lockdowns that’ve left residents increasingly frustrated. The target will allow the city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. In order to meet the goal Wednesday, officials will accelerate COVID testing and the transfer of infected residents to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party official.



