Sunday Morning Talk Show Thread 17 April 2022

April 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Talk Shows April 17th, 2022 Guests to be interviewed today on major television talk shows:FOX NEWS SUNDAY (Fox Network): Guest host Mike Emanuel: House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. Panel: en Domenech, the Transom; Josh Kraushaar, National Journal; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Mohammad Elleithee, DNC perpetual spokesman. MEET THE PRESS (NBC): Hosted by Chuck U. Toad: Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer; White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.). Matt Bradley reports from Ukraine. Panel: Author Matthew Continetti (“The Right: The Hundred-Year War for American...



