Air Force Says ‘Sentinel’ to Stand In as New Name for Next-Generation ICBM

April 18, 2022

The Air Force’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile has a new moniker. Known by the clunky name of Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, or GBSD, the weapon system under development has officially been designated as Sentinel. Land-based ICBMs have made up one part of the nation’s nuclear triad for decades. “The name Sentinel recognizes the mindset that thousands of airmen, past and present, have brought to the deterrence mission, and will serve as a reminder for those who operate, secure and maintain this system in the future about the discipline and responsibility their duty entails,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said. The...



