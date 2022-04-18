Bezos’ Grandfather Helped Found DARPA. Before That Though, L.P. Gise Was A High-Level Director At The AEC.

April 18, 2022

L.P. Gise’s tenure at the AEC overlaps with the formation of a company near Pittsburgh that would, by 1965, “lose” enough weapon’s grade uranium to make six nuclear bombs.Jeffrey Preston Bezos’ mother, Jacklyn Bezos (nee’ Gise) was the daughter of Lawrence Preston Gise (L.P. Gise.) L.P. Gise had a very fascinating career in the service of the U.S. Government during the four decades following World War II. This piece only looks at all small sliver of his resume in the roughly 1957-to-1959-time frame. ... In the 1957 to 1959 timeframe, with Chairman Strauss at the helm of the AEC, the...



